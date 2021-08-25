Covid-19: Another 114 deaths; 4,966 new cases

Covid-19 has claimed 114 more lives while another 4,966 people were infected in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am.

The daily death toll was the same as yesterday, which was the lowest in 54 days as 115 deaths were recorded on 30 June.

According to a regular bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the country recorded 4,966 fresh cases which showed a drop in numbers as 5,249 new cases were registered on Tuesday.

The country's mortality rate was 1.73%, while infection rate was 14.76% today.

Among the deaths in the last 24 hours, 62 were men and 52 were women.

Thirty-four people among the deceased were from Dhaka division, 29 from Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi and Khulna, four from Barishal , nine from Sylhet and six each from Mymensingh and Rangpur.

Besides, 7,808 patients recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, registering a recovery rate of 94.02%.

So far, 16,708 male patients of Covid-19 died which is 65.20 percent and 8,919 female patients died which is 38.80 percent.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Meanwhile, on 23 August, the government halted mass vaccination in the country due to shortage of vaccine doses.

The country needs 3.16 crore Covid jabs to clear out the piled up online registrations for the first shot, plus to administer the second dose to people who already have had the first one.

But Bangladesh now has only 84.06 lakh doses according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.