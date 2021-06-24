Enforce 14-day complete shutdown, suggests Covid-19 advisory body

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, has recommended a 14-day complete shutdown across the country to contain the worsening Covid-19 situation.

In a press release, the committee said the rapid transmissions won't stop without strict shutdown which has been proven in other countries mainly in neighboring India.

The press statement stated that the committee has also consulted with the highest level of experts from India who said the rapid transmissions were brought under control in those areas in India, where a complete shutdown was enforced.

The committee suggested closing everything including the transports and offices except the emergency services.

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,058 new infections, highest in 73 days, and 81 more deaths which took the case tally to 8,72,935 and death toll 13,868.

According to a WHO report, the rising coronavirus cases have turned 40 districts of the country into very high-risk zones.

It said that in addition, 15 more districts were at high risk of infection and six districts at moderate risk.