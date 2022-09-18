Covid-19 advisory committee places 5 recommendations to contain rise in Covid cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 04:16 pm

Covid-19 advisory committee places 5 recommendations to contain rise in Covid cases

National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has called for greater caution amid the rising Covid positivity rate in the country and recommended five points to curb the virus.

The committee recommended the government to take initiatives to reduce the cost of Covid-19 tests at the private level.

The committee issued the recommendations following its 59th meeting held Saturday (17 September) with its Chairman Prof Mohammad Shahidullah and other members in attendance, according to a press release.

It also urged people to follow hygiene rules, including wearing of masks and hand washing or use of sanitisers in especially in social gatherings and meetings.

Besides, those who are not vaccinated with three doses against Covid-19 have been urged to take the jab as soon as possible.

It has suggested to avoid holding meetings in confined spaces and to conduct office meetings virtually as much as possible.

In this regard, Chairman of the advisory committee Prof Mohammad Shahidullah, told the media that they will convey these recommendations to the government.

"We hope that the government will take necessary steps in this regard," he remarked.

Around 141 people have been infected with the coronavirus throughout the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday (17 September) morning.

With this, the total number of patients diagnosed with the virus has increased to 20.17 lakh. On the other hand, 29,339 people have died due to Covid-19 during the same period.

