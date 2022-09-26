Covid-19 advisory committee for lifting ban on foreign tourists
The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has recommended the government to lift the ban on foreign tourists.
In a notice issued Monday (26 September), the committee said foreign travellers can be allowed in the country on condition of showing full vaccination certificates and complying with health guidelines prevailing in the country.
Although the government lifted travel restrictions for businessmen, the restrictions prevail in case of foreign tourists.