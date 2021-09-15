Covid deaths tick up slightly

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported 51 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to the health directorate.

A day earlier, the death toll was 35 – the lowest in the last three months. With the latest fatalities, the death tally reached 27,058 in the country.

Health authorities also reported an increased 6.64% positivity rate on Wednesday. A total of 28,615 samples were tested across the country in the past single-day.

In the past 24 hours, 1,901 more people were tested positive with the virus across the country, raising the caseload to 1,536,341.

During the 24 hours, the health directorate said 3,873 Covid-19 patients had recovered, pushing up the count to 1,490,541 as the recovery rate stands at 97.02%.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, 20 died in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, five each in Khulna and Sylhet, and three each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Of the deceased, 32 were men, and 19 were women. Of them, one was in the 11-20 age group, two in 31-40, five in 41-50, 15 in 51-60, and 28 were above 60 years, according to the health directorate.