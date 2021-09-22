Covid-19: 36 more die, 1,376 new cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:55 pm

The death rate increased to 1.77% on Wednesday

Bangladesh reported 36 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 4.79% as 1,376 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Just a day before, Covid-19 positivity rate came down below 5% in the country after more than six and a half months, indicating the country's improvement in handling the Covid-19 situation.

The death rate increased to 1.77% on Wednesday. The latest figures took the death toll to 27,313 and the case tally to 15,47,176, according to the DGHS.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, 18 died in the Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

As many as 1,427 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.35% recovery rate.

