Covid-19: 32 lakh jabs to be administered on 7 August 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 11:57 am

Photo: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
Photo: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

The government is planning to vaccinate 32 lakh people in the revamped day-long Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country on 7 August.

In a meeting of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee on Wednesday, its member secretary Dr Md Shamsul Haque said 81,165 healthcare workers and volunteers will help administer the doses. 

Earlier, the 6-day mass vaccination campaign from 7-12 August was changed to one day on 7 August due to vaccine shortages and a manpower crisis. 

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus said the mass inoculation is expected to resume on 14 August after a gap of seven days following 7 August's campaign.

