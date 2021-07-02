Covid-19: 3 districts witness 34 deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 03:05 pm

Covid-19: 3 districts witness 34 deaths

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Covid-19: 3 districts witness 34 deaths

Some 34 deaths were reported at the Covid-19 units of different hospitals in Rajshahi, Bogura and Satkhira in last 24 hours till Friday morning

Seventeen new Covid-19 patients have died in Bagura and Satkhira in the last 24 hours till 8 am while 17 in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

In Rajshahi, seventeen people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, 12 were Covid-19 positive, five died with symptoms, RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani confirmed on Friday.

Among the deceased, 10 patients were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore, one each from Naogaon and Pabna.

In the last 24 hours, 76 patients were admitted at Covid-19 unit of the hospital. At present, 468 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital against 405 beds.

In June, so far 354 people died at the unit.

In Bagura, six died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMC) and seven at Mohammad Ali Hospital totalling 13 deaths. 11 of them died in 24 hours and two others died after 8 am at Mohammad Ali Hospital.

Mohammad Ali Hospital Superintendent Nuruzzaman Sanchay and Bagura Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the deaths.

"Patients from different districts are coming to the hospital to be admitted with very critical conditions. Their oxygen level is also very low which is the main cause behind the deaths," said Sanchay.

Bagura District Civil Surgeon's Office Medical Officer Dr Sajjad-ul-Haq said that in the last 24 hours 100 people have been diagnosed with the disease after 360 sample tests.

The detection rate in the district is 26.31 percent and so far 412 people have died.

In Satkhira, four more people died of Covid-19 in 24 hours at Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

Besides, after testing 148 samples, 49 people were diagnosed with Covid-19. The detection rate is 33.11%.

So far, 74 people have died from the disease and 354 people died with its symptoms, said Satkhira Medical College Hospital Covid unit chief Dr Manas Kumar Mandal.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

