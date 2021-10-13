Covid-19: 17 more die, 518 new cases in 24 hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:14 pm

Related News

Covid-19: 17 more die, 518 new cases in 24 hrs

TBS Report 
13 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:14 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported 17 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 518 more tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded a 2.34% positivity rate after testing 22,153 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths and 543 infections a day ago. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,730 and the case tally increased to 15.64 lakh in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 13 died in Dhaka division, two in Khulna and one each in Barishal and Chattogram divisions.  

Also, 505 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.54% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,768 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,962 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 / Bangladesh / health / Coronavirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally