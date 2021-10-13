Covid-19: 17 more die, 518 new cases in 24 hrs

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported 17 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, 518 more tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded a 2.34% positivity rate after testing 22,153 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths and 543 infections a day ago.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,730 and the case tally increased to 15.64 lakh in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 13 died in Dhaka division, two in Khulna and one each in Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Also, 505 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.54% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,768 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,962 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

