Covid-19: Rajshahi reports 11 more deaths, 10 die in Rangpur

Eleven people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Seven of the deceased were coronavirus positive while four others had Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, six hailed from Rajshahi, two from Pabna, and one each from Natore, and Naogaon and Kushtia.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "All these people have died between Friday 8am and Saturday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 419 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 57 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 65.03% after 91 samples came back positive against 140 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Rangpur division has logged ten more Covid related deaths, although the number of fatalities and infections has dropped in the last 24 hours.

Four among the deceased hailed from Dinajpur, three from Thakurgaon, two from Rangpur and one from Panchagarh district, confirmed Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam, deputy health director of Rangpur Division.

In July alone a total of 283 people have died from Covid-19 in the division.