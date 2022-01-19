Covid-19: 10 more districts flagged 'red zones' as cases keep surging 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Covid-19: 10 more districts flagged 'red zones' as cases keep surging 

Infection rate in the districts facing 'high-level risk' is 10% and above

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:49 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Health authorities in Bangladesh have flagged 10 more districts as "red zones" due to high infection and death rates of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, 26 more districts have been marked as "yellow zones" or at "mid-level risk," according to the latest Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Earlier on 12 January the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had marked capital Dhaka and Rangamati as red zones for infection rates over 10% and Jessore, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Rangpur under yellow zones

With the latest development, the total of red and yellow zoned districts in the country now stands at 12 and 32 receptively.

On the other hand, 19 districts have been marked as "green zones" while the sample test rate of Bandarban district has been termed as "poor." 

The infection rate in the districts designated as yellow zones is between 5% and 9% while in green zones the figure remains below 5%.

Amid a surge in infections, the number of daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 8,407 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The single-day tally surpassed 8,000 mark for the first time since 13 August last year when 8,465 people were diagnosed with the virus.

Also, the current positivity rate rose to 23.98%, from 20.88% a day ago, after 35,054 samples were tested across the country. 

Besides, 10 more people died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures took the country's death toll to 28,164 and the case tally to 1,632,794.

Top News

COVID-19 / Bangladesh / omicron / delta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

39m | Panorama
Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

20h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

22h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

14h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

14h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

14h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant