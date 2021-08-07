Combination of vitamin C and zinc can help prevent Delta variant: Dr Bijon

Noting that there is no substitute for wearing facemasks and getting vaccinated, scientist Dr Bijon Kumar Sil said the combination of vitamin C and zinc can help prevent the Delta variant of Covid-19.

At a webinar held Saturday on the effects of the Delta variant and the possible way out, Dr Bijon, head of the Department of Microbiology at Gono Bishwabidyalay, urged the government to allow the production and marketing of such medicines in the country.

Dr Bijon also said the T19R mutation is playing an important role along with other mutations of the Delta variant which is allowing the virus to replicate like the influenza virus on the surface of the respiratory system.

He added that the Delta variant is very similar to the flu virus and it can spread very fast.

"If someone in the family is infected, it is most likely that everyone else will too. To prevent that from happening, if one family member is infected, others need to get tested as well," he said.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury who was present at the webinar organised by Gono Bishwabidyalay at Ganashasthya Nagar Hospital urged the prime minister to take steps to produce Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

He said, "There are a few scientists in the country who can help to make vaccines and the government should utilise that. Our aim should be to make our vaccine within six months."

Dr Zafrullah said to produce vaccines in the country, at least Tk50 crore needs to be invested in this sector.

Professor Laila Parvin Banu, vice-chancellor of Gono Bishwabidyalay, presided over the webinar and presented the keynote address.

Former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof AK Azad Chowdhury, former director of Primary Health Care for the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Zakir Hossain, among others, also spoke at the event.