CMCH stops all but emergency services as pandemic worsens

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:06 pm

These decisions come as it is very risky to keep other patients in the hospital during this difficult time of Covid pandemic, the CMCH director says  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has stopped the routine admission of patients and regular operations due to an unusual surge in Covid-19 infections.

However, only emergency admission of patients and operations would be continued at the hospital, said an office order issued on Sunday. 

CMCH Director Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir, who issued the order, told The Business Standard on Monday, "The current Covid-19 situation prompted this decision as the number of patients in the coronavirus unit of the hospital is increasing every day. Now there are over 280 patients. The number was less than 100 earlier."

"In this circumstance, we suspended the admission of patients except for the urgent ones. Except for emergency surgeries, routine surgeries will remain suspended for the time being," he also said.

These decisions came as it is very risky to keep other patients in the hospital during this difficult time of the Covid pandemic, said Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir.

The hospital authorities gave some more instructions to the department heads in its different wards to follow for the proper management of the growing Covid-19 patients.

Those instructions include - Of the patients who have already been admitted, but not emergency patients and have a long-term illness, will be released with necessary arrangements to receive treatment at home.

It also ordered all health workers, including nursing staff, to wear face masks a must while on duty.

According to the latest information, in the last 24 hours, a record 821 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Chattogram. 280 patients were admitted to the corona ward of CMCH as of Monday. There are also patients admitted in 10 Intensive Care Units (ICU).

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office, 821 people were tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,174 samples tested at Cox's Bazar Medical College and 10 labs in Chattogram as of Monday (12 July).

