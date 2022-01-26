Clinical guidelines finalised to curb the spread of Omicron: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 05:29 pm

Test tube labelled &quot;Covid-19 Omicron variant test positive&quot; is seen in this illustration picture taken 15 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Test tube labelled "Covid-19 Omicron variant test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken 15 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has finalised clinical guidelines to prevent the upward transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Dr Nazmul Islam, spokesperson of DGHS, made the announcement in a virtual bulletin on Wednesday (26 January).

"Covid-19 infection int he country is increasing because of the Omicron variant. Clinical guidelines have been developed to prevent the spread of the infection. It has already been finalised. We have already sent it to the concerned authority. We will share the clinical guideline with the public soon. The guidelines have been prepared with the latest information," he said. 

He added that the currently reported symptoms of Omicron have been added to the guidelines. More research is being conducted to list down if any other symptoms have been recorded.

"If we follow the hygiene rules, it is possible to prevent further spread of the infection," Dr Nazmul Islam remarked.

 

