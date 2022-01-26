Clinical guidelines finalised to curb Omicron spread

Test tube labelled "Covid-19 Omicron variant test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken 15 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has finalised clinical guidelines to prevent the upward transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Dr Nazmul Islam, spokesperson of the DGHS, made the announcement in a virtual bulletin on Wednesday.

"Covid-19 infection in the country is increasing because of the Omicron variant. Clinical guidelines have been developed to prevent the spread of the infection," he said.

"It has already been finalised. We have already sent it to the authorities concerned. We will share the clinical guidelines with the public soon. The guidelines have been prepared with the latest information," Dr Nazmul added.

Bangladesh reported 17 new deaths and 15,527 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, the positivity was recorded 31.64% as the health officials tested 49,073 samples across the country.

Dr Nazmul said that the currently reported symptoms of Omicron have been added to the guidelines. More research is being conducted to list down if any other symptoms have been recorded.

"If we follow the hygiene rules, it is possible to prevent further spread of the infection," Dr Nazmul remarked.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh recorded 16,033 cases and a positivity rate of 32.40%, which is the second highest of daily Covid cases and positivity rate since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,273 and the case tally climbed to 17,31,524 in the country.

Among the deaths, 10 were reported in the Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, and one each in Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Also, 1,052 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours period with 90.52% recovery rate.