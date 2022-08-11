Children given Covid jab on trial basis

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 02:57 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Sixteen children were given Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses on a trial basis today.  The children, aged between  5 to 11 years of age, were inoculated at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC)  on Thursday (11 August). 

They are all students of Abul Bashar Government Primary School.  Nidhi Nandini, a class three student of the school, was the first one the get Covid-19 vaccine under the trial run.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, announcing the opening of the vaccine programme said: "After today's trial vaccination, on the 25th nationwide vaccination programme will start for children aged between 5-11 years. First, the vaccine will be given to the students of the city corporation schools, then to the whole country."

Photo: TBS
He urged the parents to register for the vaccine.

"2.2 crore children will be vaccinated. 4.4 core vaccine doses are required. So far 3 million doses of vaccine have been received. Covax has committed to provide us with vaccines. Pfizer's children's vaccine is safe. American children are also being given this vaccine. Children will be safer if they are covered by the vaccine," the health minister added. 

Covid-19 vaccination program for 5 to 11 years old children at Bangabandhu International Conference Center. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
"Although it is a month of mourning, today is a day of joy, we are going to start a big work today. We are vaccinating children aged 5-11 years so that children can safely continue their education. We are trying to overcome the shortfall in classroom teaching during Covid. That is why students are being inoculated so that classroom teaching is not disrupted," Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said at the opening ceremony of the trial vaccination. 

"Children were given Pfizer Covid-19 pediatric vaccine today. The second dose will be given 8 weeks after the first dose," said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Photo: TBS
"We earlier sent a list of the children and their health details to the District Primary Education Office for Covid vaccination," Shyamoly Rani Malakar, headmistress of the school in the Shere-Bangla Nagar area, told The Business Standard.

Currently, Bangladesh has 30 lakh specially prepared Pfizer vaccines for children.

So far, more than five lakh school children ages 5-11 years have registered for Covid-19 jabs.

According to government data, the country has 2.20 crore children between 5-11 years of age.

Picture: TBS
Earlier in November last year, the government provided the Pfizer vaccine to school students 12-17 years old.

A total of 1.73 crore students have received their first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses of the vaccine.

