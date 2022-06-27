Children aged 5-12 yrs to get Pfizer vaccine 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Children aged 5-12 yrs to get Pfizer vaccine 

The health directorate official also suggested maintaining social distance as many of the Covid-positive patients are asymptomatic now

TBS Report 
27 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 09:53 pm
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

After the school-going students, the government has plans to inoculate children aged 5-12 years, a top official of the health directorate said. 

"Children will have to be registered on the Surokkha app using their birth registration card. The immunisation activities will start soon," said Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General (Planning and Development) Directorate General of Health Services, at a programme on Monday.

She suggested following health rules more strictly than in previous times to keep the Covid situation under control. She also suggested maintaining social distance as many of the Covid-positive patients are asymptomatic now.  

Earlier in November last year, the government provided Pfizer vaccine to school students aged 12-17 years. A total of 1.73 crore students have received the first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses. 

Bangladesh gets another 4m Covid jabs from the US

The United States (US) has donated another four million ready-to-use doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

This brings the total of US-donated vaccines to over 68 million doses delivered to date.

The doses will help the government of Bangladesh to expand vaccination and booster campaigns across the country and continue protecting people from Covid-19, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.

Top News

Pfizer / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

9h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

11h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

1h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

3h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion