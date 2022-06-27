Children aged 5-12 yrs to get Pfizer vaccine 

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

After the school-going students, the government has plans to inoculate children aged 5-12 years, a top official of the health directorate said.

"Children will have to be registered on the Surokkha app using their birth registration card. The immunisation activities will start soon," said Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General (Planning and Development) Directorate General of Health Services, at a programme on Monday.

She suggested following health rules more strictly than in previous times to keep the Covid situation under control. She also suggested maintaining social distance as many of the Covid-positive patients are asymptomatic now.

Earlier in November last year, the government provided Pfizer vaccine to school students aged 12-17 years. A total of 1.73 crore students have received the first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses.

Bangladesh gets another 4m Covid jabs from the US

The United States (US) has donated another four million ready-to-use doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

This brings the total of US-donated vaccines to over 68 million doses delivered to date.

The doses will help the government of Bangladesh to expand vaccination and booster campaigns across the country and continue protecting people from Covid-19, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.