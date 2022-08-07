Children aged 5-11 years to get Covid vaccine on experimental basis: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 01:49 pm

After keeping them under observation for a few days there is a plan to start vaccinating children in full, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque 

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Children aged between 5 to 11 years will be given coronavirus vaccination on an experimental basis on 11 August, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said. 

"After keeping them under observation for a few days, there is a plan to start vaccinating children in full from the 25th," the health minister said during his speech as chief guest at the inaugural function of "International Breast Milk Week" at Nipsom Auditorium, Mohakhali on Sunday (7 August).

1.5 million specially prepared Pfizer vaccines have arrived for children aged 5 to 11 years, Zahid Maleque added. 

Earlier last week, 1.5 million doses of Pfizer's special vaccine for children arrived in the country.

The Department of Health said that the vaccine will be given to school children first.

Earlier in June this year, Health Minister Zahid Maleque urged parents to register by the Surokkha app to get the Covid-19 vaccine as the government has plans to inoculate children aged 5-12 years. 

Bangladesh already has got the World Health Organisation's approval for inoculating children aged 5-12 years.

According to government data, the country has 2.20 crore children aged 5-12 years.

Earlier in November last year, the government provided Pfizer vaccine to school students aged 12-17 years. A total of 1.73 crore students have received the first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses. 

