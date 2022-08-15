Children aged 5-11 to get Covid jabs at schools: Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
15 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Children aged 5-11 to get Covid jabs at schools: Minister

UNB
15 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Children aged between 5 and 11 years (primary school students) will be vaccinated against Covid-19 at their respective educational institutions, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday.

"This vaccination program for children will be conducted in the city corporation areas. We will vaccinate the children at schools there," he told reporters after an event marking National Mourning Day at National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital in Mohakhali of the capital.

The minister said there are 2.20 lakh children aged between 5 and 11 years. And all children including those who are homeless or out-of-school  will be vaccinated.

The registration process is underway but those concerned have has been asked to complete soon. The Primary and Mass Education Ministry is working on these issues, he added.

The minister said steps will be taken after the ministry informs how many centers will be required for this vaccination programme.

"All our doctors and nurses are now enough experienced and well trained. We did not face any untoward situation even in administering 30 crore vaccine doses. We are more careful about the children."

On August 11, Bangladesh started administering Covid-19 vaccine to children aged between 5-11 years on an experimental basis.

The full-fledged vaccination programme for children will start from August 25, said the Health Minister.

"We have already received about 30 lakh doses of vaccine. The US government has assured us to provide the rest of the vaccine through the COVAX facility," he added.

The received vaccines will be administered among the children in a two months gap.

The Pfizer vaccine is specially developed for the children which was also approved by the Directorate General of Drug Administration, he added.

The United States recently donated over three million pediatric doses of Pfizer vaccines and committed to donating a total of over 40 million (4 crore) pediatric doses.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Vaccine / children

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

2h | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

5h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

7h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

8h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

The only incident of demonetisation in the history of Bangladesh

The only incident of demonetisation in the history of Bangladesh

30m | Videos
Why swiss banks keep client information secret?

Why swiss banks keep client information secret?

1h | Videos
The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

2h | Videos
Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador