Covid vaccine for children above 12, booster dose for all above 40: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 12:40 pm

Related News

Covid vaccine for children above 12, booster dose for all above 40: Health minister

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Children who are above 12-year old will be given Covid-19 vaccine from now on, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

He made the announcement during a briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday (30 January) morning.

The health minister also announced that eligibility for booster doses has been decreased to 40 years. Previously it was decreased to 50 years from the originally announced 60 years and above mark. 

"Vaccines will be given to those above 12 years of age if they go to vaccine centres and show birth certificate. If they do not have it, a vaccine card would suffice," Zahid Maleque said. 

"Omicron has spread in Bangladesh. The rate of infection has increased 20 times, which is alarming. When the infection increases, the death rate will also increase. It should not be taken lightly, the infection should be kept under control. We have to follow the rules of hygiene, but we will be fine," he said. 

"Before Omicron there were 400/500 patients in hospitals. Now it has crossed 2500/300 and increasing," the health minister added, urging the public to maintain hygiene rules.

He remarked that vaccination is the reason why Bangladesh has a lower death rate from Covid compared to other countries. 

When asked about reopening schools, the minister said: "It will depend on the situation. I will talk to the Ministry of Education and the Technical Committee. The issue of vaccinating children above 5 years is discussed with the World Health Organisation (WHO). There is a difference in the doses for vaccinating them If approved by WHO, we will vaccinate people over 5 years of age."

"I think the number of Covid patients in our country is many times higher than reported because most people don't test. If everyone is tested, the number would be much higher," the minister said regarding the Covid situation in the country. 

The health minister said that till now 9.70 crore people have got the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 6 crore have got 2nd dose got the second dose.

More than 1.4 crore students have been vaccinated till now, Zahid Maleque said during the briefing. 

He also remarked that a record 3.24 crore jabs were administered this month, and a total of 15.7 crore vaccines have been administered till now since the mass vaccination campaign began in the country. 

"We are hopeful that the number of 1st doses will cross 10 crore by the month of February," the health minister said. 

He went on saying: "We have sent letters to various work associations to ensure everyone gets vaccinated.  Floating people, day laborers will be given doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

The minister added that the government has 9 crore vaccines at hand and no additional jabs are required at this time. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

2h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

2h | Panorama
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

22h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

17h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

18h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP