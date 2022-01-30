Covid vaccine for children above 12, booster dose for all above 40: Health minister

Children who are above 12-year old will be given Covid-19 vaccine from now on, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

He made the announcement during a briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday (30 January) morning.

The health minister also announced that eligibility for booster doses has been decreased to 40 years. Previously it was decreased to 50 years from the originally announced 60 years and above mark.

"Vaccines will be given to those above 12 years of age if they go to vaccine centres and show birth certificate. If they do not have it, a vaccine card would suffice," Zahid Maleque said.

"Omicron has spread in Bangladesh. The rate of infection has increased 20 times, which is alarming. When the infection increases, the death rate will also increase. It should not be taken lightly, the infection should be kept under control. We have to follow the rules of hygiene, but we will be fine," he said.

"Before Omicron there were 400/500 patients in hospitals. Now it has crossed 2500/300 and increasing," the health minister added, urging the public to maintain hygiene rules.

He remarked that vaccination is the reason why Bangladesh has a lower death rate from Covid compared to other countries.

When asked about reopening schools, the minister said: "It will depend on the situation. I will talk to the Ministry of Education and the Technical Committee. The issue of vaccinating children above 5 years is discussed with the World Health Organisation (WHO). There is a difference in the doses for vaccinating them If approved by WHO, we will vaccinate people over 5 years of age."

"I think the number of Covid patients in our country is many times higher than reported because most people don't test. If everyone is tested, the number would be much higher," the minister said regarding the Covid situation in the country.

The health minister said that till now 9.70 crore people have got the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 6 crore have got 2nd dose got the second dose.

More than 1.4 crore students have been vaccinated till now, Zahid Maleque said during the briefing.

He also remarked that a record 3.24 crore jabs were administered this month, and a total of 15.7 crore vaccines have been administered till now since the mass vaccination campaign began in the country.

"We are hopeful that the number of 1st doses will cross 10 crore by the month of February," the health minister said.

He went on saying: "We have sent letters to various work associations to ensure everyone gets vaccinated. Floating people, day laborers will be given doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

The minister added that the government has 9 crore vaccines at hand and no additional jabs are required at this time.