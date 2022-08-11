Children 5-11 in age get first Covid vaccine shot

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

Children 5-11 in age get first Covid vaccine shot

A nationwide inoculation campaign for children in this age group will start on 25 August

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:27 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Sixteen children, between 5 to 11 years of age, were given Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses on a trial basis on Thursday.  

The children, students of Abul Bashar Government Primary School, were inoculated at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). 

Bangladesh reported one death and 214 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. The positivity rate was recorded at 4.45% in the same time frame, testing 4,806 samples.

Nidhi Nandini, a class-III student of the school, was the first to receive the Covid paediatric vaccine on this trial run.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurating the vaccination programme, said, "After today's trial vaccination, the nationwide inoculation campaign for children between 5-11 years of age will start on 25 August. First, the vaccine will be given to students of city corporation schools, then across the whole country."

He urged parents to register for the vaccine.

"In this campaign, 2.2 crore children will be vaccinated and 4.4 core vaccine doses are required. Bangladesh has so far received 3 million vaccine doses and Covax has committed to providing us with vaccines," the minister added. 

"The World Health Organisation has already approved the Pfizer paediatric formulation vaccine for use in children 5-11 years old as a safe and effective vaccine. The National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (Nitag) has also expressed a positive opinion in providing this vaccine to children in the country. Children will be safer if they are inoculated with this vaccine," he went on to say. 

"We are vaccinating children of this age group so they can safely continue their education. We are trying to overcome the shortfall in classroom teaching due to disruption during the Covid pandemic," Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said at the programme. 

"Some children were given the Pfizer Covid-19 paediatric vaccine on Thursday. Their second dose will be given eight weeks later," said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Meanwhile, some 497 Covid patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.10%.

Bangladesh has reported 29,310 deaths and 2008,282 cases so far since 2020.

According to government data, the country has 2.20 crore children between 5-11 years of age.

So far, more than five lakh school children, 5-11 years old, have registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

Earlier in November last year, the government provided the Pfizer vaccine to school students 12-17 years old.

So far 1.73 crore students have received their first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses of the vaccine.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid-19 Jab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system