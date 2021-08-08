Chattogram’s Mostafa-Hakim Covid-19 Isolation Centre launched

A isolation centre has been prepared in Chattogram to provide healthcare service to the coronavirus patients. Photo: TBS

The isolation centre will provide free food, medical treatment and services, to patients

Amid the acute bed crisis in the hospitals of Chattogram, the Mostafa-Hakim Foundation has launched a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in the city where patients will be provided free services.

The centre will have six doctors and a full-time specialist. In addition to trained nurses, there will be round the clock oxygen facilities. The foundation will bear all expenses for the treatment of all patients at the facility, including meals.

Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda-Kattli) Member of Parliament, Didarul Alam, inaugurated the 50-bed Covid-19 Isolation Centre as chief guest at Mostafa Hakim College in North Kattli on Sunday.

Mostafa Hakim Foundation Executive Director, M Manzur Alam, presided over the function while Chattogram Health Divisional Director, Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, and Chattogram City Corporation Chief Health Officer, Dr Selim Akhter Chowdhury, were present as special guests.

Didarul Alam said that in the current Covid-19situation, many people are not able to maintain isolation at home properly. He said it was commendable the foundation has taken the initiative to set up this isolation centre to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Furthermore, there are plans to increase the number of beds further as needed.

Director of the foundation, Sarwar Alam, said, "We are trying to build not only an isolation centre but also an isolation hospital. We will provide free medical treatment and food alongside medical services to patients admitted to this isolation centre. Our founders say they will add another 50 beds if the Covid-19 crisis worsens."

Welcoming such an initiative at a critical moment, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "We will be at your side to support any needs of the isolation centre. If other wealthy people, politicians and social workers want to build this kind of organisation, we will also cooperate in all possible ways."

It is noteworthy that the Mostafa-Hakim Welfare Foundation has been providing free oxygen to various places including government hospitals since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.