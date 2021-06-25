Chattogram Covid-19 specialised hospitals run out of ICU beds amid virus surge 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 07:13 pm

Related News

Chattogram Covid-19 specialised hospitals run out of ICU beds amid virus surge 

Presently, there are no ICU beds available at any coronavirus specialised general hospitals in the division, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Officer Sheikh Fazle Rabbi

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 07:13 pm
Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

As the Covid-19 infections rise, the pressure on intensive care unit (ICU) beds at hospitals have increased significantly in Chattogram district. 

Presently, there are no ICU beds available at any coronavirus specialised general hospitals in the division, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Officer Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.

The same condition is seen at Ma O Shishu Hospital. There are three ICU beds available at Chattogram Medical College Hospital but there are some beds at different private hospitals, the official added. 

Eleven people died from Covid-19 in the last one week, while 1,463 new patients were diagnosed positive for coronavirus, which is 21.16% of the samples tested in hospital laboratories, according to a report from the Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office. 

Rabbi said like other districts, new coronavirus cases have increased in Chattogram, especially in the northern upazilas. 

The corona situation is worsening quickly because the residents of adjacent upazilas commute to the city regularly. A good number of people from North Bengal have also come to the city for work, he said.

In the meantime, the local administration has imposed an eight-day lockdown in Fatikchhari upazila of the district to contain transmission of the coronavirus.

According to the report from the Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office, a total of 1,463 new patients tested positive for coronavirus from 6,913 samples since 19 June. 

Among them, 845 inhabitants tested positive for coronavirus from the city only, which is 58% of the total positivity rate. Besides, 43% positivity rate is found in Fatikchhari and Hathazari upazilas, among the 14 upazilas of the district. 

As of today, a total of 671 people died of Covid-19 and 57,154 tested positive in the district.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 pandemic / ICU beds / Chattogram hospitals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme