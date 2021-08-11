Chaos at vaccine centres as many return unjabbed 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:24 pm

File Photo: TBS
Outbound migrant worker Mohammad Arman set off for Dhaka from Brahmanbaria at dawn, and queued for Covid-19 vaccine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at 9am Wednesday.

Four hours later, he was told that the vaccination centre had run out of jabs.

Mohammad Kafil Uddin, a resident of Dhaka's Banglamotor, came to the BSMMU vaccination centre Wednesday. He was told shots were finished as soon as he reached the vaccination desk after waiting for hours in the line to get the needle in his arm.     

Kafil waited one more hour as the vaccinators and volunteers told him more shots would arrive there soon. However, the citizens were informed later that the vaccination was over for the day.

The announcement met with agitations as people from faraway districts, who travelled to the capital to get the Moderna shot.   

"I failed to get the shot even after waiting since the morning," said Ruhul Amin, an outbound migrant worker who came to Dhaka from Cumilla. He said the authorities asked him to come Thursday.    

Not only BSMMU, people at several centres in Dhaka had to return home Wednesday unjabbed after waiting for hours.  

Dabir Khan went to Kuwait Maitree Hospital vaccination centre at 12pm, and he was told two hours later that the shots had finished.

"No one could tell us whether new shots would arrive or today's vaccination was over. However, I waited and got my shot in the afternoon," he told The Business Standard. Dabir said there still was a huge crowd waiting while he left the centre after his inoculation.       

Bangladesh has received 55 lakh Moderna shots so far, while half of the jabs have already been administered. Vaccination with Moderna shots will end Thursday as rest of the doses are being kept aside for the second dose.

Hundreds of people without getting vaccine SMSs flocked to the vaccination centres before the first dose ending deadline. Virus safety or social distancing was largely ignored at the centres too.  

People were quite satisfied over the inoculation management since the vaccine rollout on 7 February this year. But the management has apparently mired into chaos as the vaccination turnout has surged rapidly.

Chattogram vaccination centres also saw huge crowds Wednesday.

Hundreds of people queued up for vaccines at Chattogram City Corporation General Hospital. The centre would allow few people at a time to get inside.

The citizens had been stumbling on the gate every time it opened. Some were trying to jump the queue, prompting a complete disorder.         

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said, people have scrambled altogether to get the shot although the vaccination is open until the afternoon.

Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, as spokesperson at the Directorate General of Health Services, said, "I urge everyone to go to the centre after receiving the vaccine SMS. Otherwise, chaos will take over the vaccination management. Everyone who has completed the registration will get the vaccine gradually."

He added there are adequate Pfizer and Moderna shots for the second dose. 

