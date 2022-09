Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has tested positive for Covid-19.

The CEC himself informed the commission on Thursday (15 September) that he is infected with the virus.

Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib will perform routine duties of CEC in absence of Habibul Awal, stated an election commission order issued today.

Earlier on Wednesday, he was absent from the 12th National Parliament Election Roadmap release event citing illness.