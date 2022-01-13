Buses to ply with 50% passengers from 15 Jan, fares unchanged: BRTA

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:28 am

Related News

Buses to ply with 50% passengers from 15 Jan, fares unchanged: BRTA

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:28 am
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Public transports will operate at half of their capacities from Saturday and at the previous fare, said the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

"Buses will carry 50% passengers but the fare won't be hiked this time," confirmed BRTA Director Md Sarwar Alam on Wednesday following a meeting with the leaders of transport owners and workers.

According to a BRTA notification issued in this regard, bus drivers and their helpers must be vaccinated in order to be allowed to operate their respective vehicles.

The other BRTA directives are – all Covid-19 health safety protocols have to be strictly followed, vehicles have to be properly sanitised after and before every trip, and social distancing has to be maintained at all times.

Meanwhile, the leaders of transport owners and workers demanded the government allow them operate buses at their full capacities maintaining proper health protocols as flights are allowed to operate at 100%  of their capacities. 

The buses will not carry passengers beyond the number of seats in a bus, they said.

On Monday, the government imposed restrictions on public movement and other activities like operating public transport at their half capacities amid the growing concern over the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

The Cabinet Division issued the notification on Monday which takes effect from today (13 January) and will remain in force until further notice.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / BRTA / COVID-19 / Coronavirus Pandemic / Coronavirus third wave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

19h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

21h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

11h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

15h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

17h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found