Bulgaria to donate 2.7 lakh AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:49 am

Boxes of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in a refrigerator at a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Britain January 11, 2021. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in a refrigerator at a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Britain January 11, 2021. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS

Bulgaria approved draft agreements on donating 270000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, according to a government information service statement.

Approval was given on 1 September to a draft trilateral agreement between Bulgaria, AstraZeneca and Bangladesh, and a draft bilateral agreement between Bulgaria and Bangladesh, to serve as a basis for negotiations, the statement said.

Bangladesh will bear the delivery costs of the vaccines, The Sofia Globe reported.

Bulgarian caretaker government cabinet also called on the National Assembly to ratify two agreements, one involving the donation of 51480 doses of the Comirnaty vaccine to the Republic of North Macedonia and the other the resale of 100000 doses of the Spikevax vaccine to Norway.

Earlier, Bulgaria's caretaker government agreed to donate 172500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bhutan.

On 1 September, Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said that of the about 5.4 million doses of the four vaccines approved by the European Commission for use against Covid-19 that had been delivered to Bulgaria, about 2.3 million doses had been administered.

Bulgaria is the European Union's worst performer in vaccinations against Covid-19.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's report on vaccine uptake, as of 1 September, just 20.1% of the population of Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19.

