Breach of guidelines at cattle markets worry DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Sunday expressed concern over health protocol breaches at the cattle markets across the country where trading of sacrificial animals is underway, with Eid-ul-Azha just around the corner.

"As the cattle markets are supervised by the local government and rural development ministry, we know they too are monitoring the health safety measures there. Also, both buyers and sellers should show responsibility," Dr Nazmul Islam, spokesperson for the DGHS, said at a virtual briefing.

The DGHS already issued specific suggestions to all civil surgeons in this connection, he added. "Teams led by the civil surgeons and the deputy commissioners were already monitoring the health safety rules in all districts."

With Covid's Delta variant spreading fast, Bangladesh is now facing the worst scenario as the country's caseload crossed 1.1 million today.

It also recorded 225 new fatalities; the new numbers pushed its death tally to 17,894.

The total caseload from Covid now stands at 1,103,989 as 11,578 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the DGHS.