BRAC partners with govt’s Covid-19 vaccination drive

BRAC, a development organisation, has joined as a partner of the government's Covid-19 vaccination drive to accelerate resilience against the pandemic.

BRAC started managing vaccine administration in nine centres of Dhaka from Saturday with the help of midwives from BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health. It is also assisting the government in 3,214 centres at the union level across Bangladesh.

People aged from 25 years and above can get the jab by showing their national identity card (NID) between 9am and 3pm every day from BRAC-managed centres, said a press release by the organization.

The service will remain open till August 12.

The eligible must bring a photocopy of NID card or the vaccine registration card registered with the Shurokkha App to receive the vaccine.

The centres are offering vaccine doses only for those who have registered with the Shurokkha App but have yet to receive a short message service confirming the date of vaccination.

Only the first dose of the vaccine is offered from these centres and will mention the date of the second dose in the vaccine card.

Each of these BRAC-managed centres in Dhaka city can administer 350 doses per day.

Women, elderly people (over 50 years) and people with disabilities are prioritized in vaccination from these centres.

Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director of Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP) at BRAC, said, "We aim to ensure vaccine administration management in a disciplined way everywhere, including hard-to-reach areas. We believe a combined effort by everyone is essential in the fight against the pandemic."

The nine centres BRAC is operating in the two city corporations in Dhaka city are: NurerChala Government School and Shaheed Turjo Primary School in Badda under the Dhaka North City Corporation, and councillor office in Paltan Community Centre, Dingi in Dhanmondi 8/A, councillor office in Dhanmondi Community Centre at Bhuter Goli on Dhanmondi Circular Road, councillor office in Hatirpool Kacha Bazar, councillor office in Shegunbagicha multipurpose complex, Fakir Chan Sarder Community Centre in Narinda, and MA Sattar High School in Demra under Dhaka South City Corporation.