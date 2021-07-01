BMET begins vaccine registration for expatriate workers on Friday

The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) will start the process of vaccine registration of expatriate workers through Surokkha app on Friday.

Imran Ahmad, minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, confirmed the matter, saying the government has decided to provide Covid-19 vaccine to expatriate workers on a priority basis.

The registration procedure will be operated from 9am to 4pm daily at 42 Manpower Employment offices, nine training centres and one Institute of Marine Technology or through the 'Ami Probashi' app.