BMET begins vaccine registration for expatriate workers on Friday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:25 pm

Imran Ahmad, minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, confirmed the matter

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) will start the process of vaccine registration of expatriate workers through Surokkha app on Friday.

Imran Ahmad, minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, confirmed the matter, saying the government has decided to provide Covid-19 vaccine to expatriate workers on a priority basis.

The registration procedure will be operated from 9am to 4pm daily at 42 Manpower Employment offices, nine training centres and one Institute of Marine Technology or through the 'Ami Probashi' app.

