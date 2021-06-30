Biman suspends domestic flights during lockdown

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all domestic flights for seven days starting from Thursday, complying with the lockdown restrictions.

However, it will operate a limited number of flights for providing transit facilities to the international commuters.

Tahera Khandakar, deputy general manager (public relations) made the disclosure through a press release today in the evening.

She also made it clear that passengers of the suspended flights will be able to travel with the same tickets in post-lockdown period and don't have to pay any extra charges.

However, the national flag carrier will serve this facility subject to vacancies in the flights.

Bangladesh is going into weeklong strict lockdown from Thursday morning, in an effort to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases and deaths.