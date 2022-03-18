Beximco to produce Pfizer’s Covid drug

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd will start producing a generic version of Pfizer's Paxlovid, an oral treatment for mild-to-moderate Covid-19 infection.

The pharma company was granted a sub-license from the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool on Thursday.

The Medicines Patent Pool is working with the aim to increase poor countries' access to drugs.

According to a report of MarketWatch, the pharma company said it will manufacture the drug – an antiviral combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir - in Bangladesh after successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals.

The drug received emergency use authorization in December 2021 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

"This further collaboration with MPP is testament to our commitment to providing a broad selection of affordable treatments to combat Covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries, as well as our strong reputation as a producer of high-quality generic medicines," MarketWatch quoted Beximico Managing Director Nazmul Hassan.