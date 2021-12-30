Beximco Pharma introduces anti-Covid pill Bexovid

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:51 pm

Related News

Beximco Pharma introduces anti-Covid pill Bexovid

Beximco Pharma will market this drug under the brand name of Bexovid

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:51 pm
Beximco Pharma introduces anti-Covid pill Bexovid

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced the launch of the world's first generic version of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid.

It will market this drug under the brand name of Bexovid.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) on Thursday granted emergency use authorization for the oral antiviral drug to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients including adults and children aged 12 years and above. 

Earlier on 22 December, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to the drug as the first approved oral therapy for Covid-19 treatment.

This novel antiviral pill showed almost 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. 

The drug is a co-packaged of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets.

Nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir slows down nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

 The treatment is given as two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir together twice a day for five days. Bexovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset. 

Nazmul Hassan, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Having previously introduced the world's first generic Covid-19 treatments of remdesivir and molnupiravir, we are pleased to add this breakthrough therapy to our portfolio.

"It is further testament to our commitment to making affordable treatments accessible as soon as possible. As data continues to emerge demonstrating the effectiveness of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir against the the fast-emerging Omicron variant, we believe that Bexovid has the potential to be a powerful tool in combating the ongoing pandemic."

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Paxlovid / Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming