Beximco Pharma introduces anti-Covid pill Bexovid

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced the launch of the world's first generic version of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid.

It will market this drug under the brand name of Bexovid.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) on Thursday granted emergency use authorization for the oral antiviral drug to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients including adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Earlier on 22 December, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to the drug as the first approved oral therapy for Covid-19 treatment.

This novel antiviral pill showed almost 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The drug is a co-packaged of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets.

Nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir slows down nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

The treatment is given as two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir together twice a day for five days. Bexovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

Nazmul Hassan, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Having previously introduced the world's first generic Covid-19 treatments of remdesivir and molnupiravir, we are pleased to add this breakthrough therapy to our portfolio.

"It is further testament to our commitment to making affordable treatments accessible as soon as possible. As data continues to emerge demonstrating the effectiveness of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir against the the fast-emerging Omicron variant, we believe that Bexovid has the potential to be a powerful tool in combating the ongoing pandemic."