Beximco distributes Sinopharm vaccines across country

Pharmaceutical company, Beximco Pharma has completed distribution of Sinopharm vaccines for Covid-19 which was gifted by the Chinese government.

The company has provided full support to the government by distributing the vaccine vials in 63 districts, said a press release.

vaccine vials were transported across the country maintaining cold chain and using special temperature-controlled vehicles.

The government has so far received 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine as gift and is set to begin the vaccination drive from Saturday (19 June).

Beximco Pharma has also solely distributed all the Covishield doses received so far throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday witnessed a steep rise in positivity rate with 18.59% infections recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in 61 days.

The country also found 3,883 new positive cases during the same period, which took the caseload to 844,970, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 54 more people lost their lives to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 13,399 in the country. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.