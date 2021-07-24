Banks to open from Sunday for limited hours

After a four-day break on account of the holy Eid-ul-Azha festival and weekly holidays, banks and financial institutions in Bangladesh will open from Sunday.

However, all banks will remain open for customers for only three-and-a-half hours daily due to the country-wide 14-day strict lockdown that was reimposed on Friday to contain the spread of rising Covid cases.

As per a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank, all banks will operate on a limited scale between July 25 and August 5 -- from 10am to 1.30pm only, instead of the normal 10am-4pm timings, maintaining all Covid-safety protocols and with limited staff.

However, banks can remain open till 3pm to conduct their own activities, post-customer hours. Their other regular activities can also continue in compliance with government guidelines.

During this period, the head offices and authorised dealers-designated branches of banks will remain open while state-owned banks will keep open one branch at the district level and one at the upazila level.

Private banks, on the other hand, will keep open one branch at the district level and a maximum of two branches outside districts with limited manpower, according to the central bank.

However, internet banking services will continue for 24 hours. All banks will have to ensure the operations of ATM kiosks to facilitate transactions through cards and by supplying adequate cash in the machines, as per the BB circular.