Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 deaths hit record 230

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 06:48 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 deaths hit record 230

Meanwhile, the health authorities recorded the highest ever 11,874 cases after testing the highest 40,015 samples in 24 hours

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 06:48 pm

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 230 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of single-day deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year. 

The alarming surge in deaths was recorded a day after the health authorities witnessed a decline in both the number of daily casualties and infections on Saturday. 

The death rate also climbed to 1.61% in the meantime and the total number of deaths reached 16,419 in the country, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   

Meanwhile, the health authorities recorded the highest ever 11,874 cases after testing the highest 40,015 samples in the 24 hours period.

With today's figures, the case tally increased to 10,21,189 and the positivity rate was recorded at 29.67%. 

Meanwhile, the Khulna division again surpassed Dhaka in terms of daily deaths, reporting 66 new casualties while the capital saw 56 deaths.

In the meantime, the single-day deaths surged to 39 in Chattogram while Rajshahi saw 26 new deaths.  Besides, Rangpur reported 22 deaths, Barishal and Sylhet eight each, and Mymensingh division reported five new deaths.

Also, 6,362 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.64% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

23h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion