Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 deaths hit record 230

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 230 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of single-day deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The alarming surge in deaths was recorded a day after the health authorities witnessed a decline in both the number of daily casualties and infections on Saturday.

The death rate also climbed to 1.61% in the meantime and the total number of deaths reached 16,419 in the country, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the health authorities recorded the highest ever 11,874 cases after testing the highest 40,015 samples in the 24 hours period.

With today's figures, the case tally increased to 10,21,189 and the positivity rate was recorded at 29.67%.

Meanwhile, the Khulna division again surpassed Dhaka in terms of daily deaths, reporting 66 new casualties while the capital saw 56 deaths.

In the meantime, the single-day deaths surged to 39 in Chattogram while Rajshahi saw 26 new deaths. Besides, Rangpur reported 22 deaths, Barishal and Sylhet eight each, and Mymensingh division reported five new deaths.

Also, 6,362 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.64% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.