Bangladesh will export vaccines after production: Health Minister 

07 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has promised us to provide all the support needed to produce the jabs", the minister said

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said Bangladesh will export Covid-19 vaccine after fulfilling the demand in the country. 

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has promised us to provide all the support needed to produce the jabs. Therefore, we will be able to export vaccines once produced in the country," said the minister while addressing the inauguration programme of Drug Addiction Treatment and Mental Health Counseling Center at South Keraniganj in Dhaka today. 

He said that Bangladesh has administered 80 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a day, a target which is yet to be achieved by many countries. The minister hopes that the country will be able to break this record by the upcoming Victory Day.

Bangladesh remains ahead of many countries in terms of vaccination, said Zahid, mentioning that around 3.5 crores of people have been vaccinated with the first dose while around 2 crores have been fully vaccinated. 

The minister said that nothing remains under control when the Covid situation goes out of control. "It is now under control and we have to maintain it," he added.

