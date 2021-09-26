Bangladesh to vaccinate 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on PM's birthday

The Bangladesh government has planned to inoculate 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on 28 September on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We will start the special vaccination campaign from 9am on the day and will continue until completing the target of vaccinating 80 lakh people across the country," Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the disclosure in an online briefing on Sunday afternoon.

He further said, "Under the ongoing vaccination programme, we are administering 6 lakh doses daily. We will increase the capacity."

Some 32,000 volunteers will administer vaccines in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipalities and 443 wards. About 80,000 people, including volunteers, will be involved in the campaign. Three booths have been set up in each union.

Only the first dose will be given on that day.

Priority will be given to women above 40 years of age, elderly, physically challenged, students and people living in hard to reach areas. Pregnant women will not be vaccinated during the campaign.

In the city corporations, those above the age of 25, who have registered, will get the vaccine.