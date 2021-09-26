Bangladesh to vaccinate 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on PM's birthday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 07:51 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to vaccinate 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on PM's birthday

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 07:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh government has planned to inoculate 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on 28 September on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We will start the special vaccination campaign from 9am on the day and will continue until completing the target of vaccinating 80 lakh people across the country," Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the disclosure in an online briefing on Sunday afternoon.  

He further said, "Under the ongoing vaccination programme, we are administering 6 lakh doses daily. We will increase the capacity."

Some 32,000 volunteers will administer vaccines in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipalities and 443 wards. About 80,000 people, including volunteers, will be involved in the campaign. Three booths have been set up in each union. 

Only the first dose will be given on that day.

Priority will be given to women above 40 years of age, elderly, physically challenged, students and people living in hard to reach areas. Pregnant women will not be vaccinated during the campaign.

In the city corporations, those above the age of 25, who have registered, will get the vaccine.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 / Covid -19 vaccine

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

2h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

2h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives