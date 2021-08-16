Bangladesh signs deal with Sinopharm, Incepta on vaccine co-production

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 03:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh signs deal with Sinopharm, Incepta on vaccine co-production

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 03:23 pm
Bangladesh signs deal with Sinopharm, Incepta on vaccine co-production

Bangladesh government today signed a tripartite agreement with the Chinese company Sinopharm and local drug manufacturer Incepta Pharmaceuticals to facilitate co-production of the inactivated Covid-19 vaccine (Vero Cell).

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Li Jiming and Incepta Chairman Abdul Muktadir.

As per the agreement, Incepta will start producing the vaccine very soon.

This vaccine is relatively easier to store compared to its counterparts, and authorities concerned are distributing the doses from the capital to the union level.
 

Top News / Health

Covid -19 / Covid -19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie