Bangladesh signs deal with Sinopharm, Incepta on vaccine co-production

Bangladesh government today signed a tripartite agreement with the Chinese company Sinopharm and local drug manufacturer Incepta Pharmaceuticals to facilitate co-production of the inactivated Covid-19 vaccine (Vero Cell).

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Li Jiming and Incepta Chairman Abdul Muktadir.

As per the agreement, Incepta will start producing the vaccine very soon.

This vaccine is relatively easier to store compared to its counterparts, and authorities concerned are distributing the doses from the capital to the union level.

