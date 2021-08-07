Bangladesh sends medicines to Indonesia for Covid patients

Bangladesh has extended the supply of medicines to Indonesia to treat Covid-19 patients in the latter country.

The consignment of the essential Covid-19 medicines has already reached Jakarta today where the Covid virus has taken a serious turn.

These medicines have been provided with the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the process, Bangladesh remains committed to standing beside Indonesia and other South-East Asian countries.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta has handed over the medicines to the local authorities.

Beacon Pharma, a Bangladeshi Private Pharmaceuticals company has joined with the efforts of the government to support the brotherly people of Indonesia.