Bangladesh sends medicines to Indonesia for Covid patients

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 07:54 pm

Bangladesh has extended the supply of medicines to Indonesia to treat Covid-19 patients in the latter country. 

The consignment of the essential Covid-19 medicines has already reached Jakarta today where the Covid virus has taken a serious turn.

These medicines have been provided with the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the process, Bangladesh remains committed to standing beside Indonesia and other South-East Asian countries. 

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta has handed over the medicines to the local authorities. 

Beacon Pharma, a Bangladeshi Private Pharmaceuticals company has joined with the efforts of the government to support the brotherly people of Indonesia.

