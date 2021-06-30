Bangladesh sees record 8,822 Covid cases in a day, 115 deaths

Bangladesh recorded 8,822 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, which is the highest number registered in a day of all time.

Meanwhile, 115 more deaths from the deadly virus were recorded, making it the fourth consecutive day of registering over 100 deaths.

Earlier in April, Bangladesh had reported 100 plus Covid-19 deaths for four consecutive days.

The total number of cases is now 9,13,258 while 14,503 people have died from the disease.

In total, 35,105 samples were tested in 565 labs across the country in the last 24 hours according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services