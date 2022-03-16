Bangladesh sees another day without Covid death

No death from Covid-19 was reported in the country for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 182 new cases were reported across the country. The positivity rate was reported at 1.38% after testing 13,179 samples across the country.

The country's death toll remained unchanged at 29,112 while the latest additions took the caseload to 19,50,124 in the country.

Also, 1,192 Covid patients recovered during the 24 hours with a 95.67% recovery rate.

Before 15 March, Bangladesh reported deathless day on 9 December 2021 but the following days witnessed the spread of the Omicron variant around the globe. The number of deaths also started to increase in parallel. However, death rates started to drop again in February.

Since the first Covid patient was detected on 8 March 2020, the country recorded the first death after 10 days on 18 March. During the initial days, the number of deaths remained between one and three. No deaths were reported on 3 April that year.

In 2021, 20 November was another deathless day, and including this, there have been three deathless days since April 2020.