Bangladesh reports single death for a second straight day

Bangladesh has reported a single death from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day.

Health officials said one person succumbed to coronavirus and 352 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday.

The death was from the Dhaka division.

The country reported one death and 291 cases the previous day.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.87%, as 18,779 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,052 and the case tally increased to 15,81,986 in the country.

Also, 281 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

No scope for complacency: Health directorate

In the first three weeks of December, the coronavirus positivity rate in the country was below 2%.

"There is no room for complacency although the positivity rate remains consistently below 2%," Professor Nazmul Islam, spokesman and director at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at a regular health bulletin on Covid situation on Wednesday.

He said, in the United States and the United Kingdom, the number of patients with the new variety of Omicron of coronavirus has begun to rise, he added.

In addition, the number of patients infected with Omicron in neighbouring India has exceeded 200. Most of them were found in Maharashtra and Delhi. Omicron patients have also been found in Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the expert added.

"There is no alternative to adhering to our hygiene rules to prevent coronavirus," reiterated Professor Nazmul Islam.

