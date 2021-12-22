Bangladesh reports single death for a second straight day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports single death for a second straight day

Although the positivity rate is below 2%, there is no scope for complacency cautions Health directorate

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Bangladesh reports single death for a second straight day

Bangladesh has reported a single death from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day.

Health officials said one person succumbed to coronavirus and 352 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday.

The death was from the Dhaka division.

The country reported one death and 291 cases the previous day.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.87%, as 18,779 samples were tested across the country.  

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,052 and the case tally increased to 15,81,986 in the country.

Also, 281 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

No scope for complacency: Health directorate

In the first three weeks of December, the coronavirus positivity rate in the country was below 2%.

"There is no room for complacency although the positivity rate remains consistently below 2%," Professor Nazmul Islam, spokesman and director at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at a regular health bulletin on Covid situation on Wednesday.

He said, in the United States and the United Kingdom, the number of patients with the new variety of Omicron of coronavirus has begun to rise, he added.

In addition, the number of patients infected with Omicron in neighbouring India has exceeded 200. Most of them were found in Maharashtra and Delhi. Omicron patients have also been found in Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the expert added.

"There is no alternative to adhering to our hygiene rules to prevent coronavirus," reiterated Professor Nazmul Islam.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

9h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

11h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

3h | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

3h | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

3h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?