Covid-19: Record 212 single-day deaths reported

Bangladesh today reported 212 deaths, the highest ever since the pandemic began here, from dreaded Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Another 11,324 got newly infected during the time as Covid-19 situation has taken a dangerous turn after detecting India's Delta variant here.

The country's death toll increased to 16,004 and the fatality rate stood at 1.60%, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

With the count of 11,324 fresh infections, the total caseload mounted to 10,00,543 as of Friday while the positivity rate stood at 14.49 percent.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

On Friday, Khulna division posted 79 fatalities which is highest single day deaths while Dhaka took the second place with 53 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Besides, 26 people died in Chattogram, 23 in Rajshahi, 8 in Mymensingh, 12 in Rangpur, six in Sylhet, and five died in Barishal divisions.

During the period, 613 labs across the country tested 36,586 samples.

Some 6,038 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 86.19% recovery rate.

Among the deceased people, 11,254 were males while 3,759 were females showing 70.32 percent death rate for men and 29.68 for women.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, with 56 lakh doses of Covid-19 shots in hand and hope for further supplies, the government is going to initiate a large-scale nationwide vaccination programme next week as the immunisation task force said people will be inoculated at vaccine camps round the clock.

"We will vaccinate citizens whenever they show up at the camps," Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce, told The Business Standard on Thursday.

He said the ramped-up mass inoculation will not meet with any supply crunch this time. However, Dr Haque did not specify the mass vaccination resumption date.