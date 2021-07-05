Bangladesh reports single-day highest 164 deaths from Covid-19

For the second day in a row, Bangladesh reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths as 164 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am.

The health department also recorded the highest-ever 9,964 new cases during the same period.

The surge in Covid-19 deaths and infections was recorded at a time when the country announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide strict lockdown for another week today.

With today's additions, the death toll of Covid-19 reached 15,229, and the case tally climbed to 9,54,881 in the country, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Covid-19 positivity rate also rose by this time setting at 29.30% and the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59% for the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, the health department tested a large number of 34,002 samples in 605 labs across the country.

Khulna division again saw the highest number of deaths reporting 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is for the tenth day in a row that the bordering area witnessed the country's highest casualties.

Besides, the Dhaka division also saw a large number of daily deaths as 40 people died there in the preceding 24 hours.

Moreover, the Chattogram division reported 18 deaths, Rajshahi and Rangpur 16 each, Barishal nine, Sylhet eight, and Mymensingh division saw two deaths from Covid19.

Among the districts, Kushtia saw the highest 16 deaths followed by Dhaka with 13 fatalities.

Besides, Khulna district reported 10 deaths, Bogra and Jhenaidah seven each, Tangail and Jashore six each and Chattogram, Noakhali and Cumilla reported five each deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Among the latest victims, 109 were men, and 55 were women. Of the victims, 148 died in different hospitals across the country while 15 at home. Besides, one patient died on the way to hospital.

A good number of patients also recovered during this period as the test result of 5,185 patients came out negative today and the recovery rate stands at 87.87%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.