Bangladesh reports second highest - 16,033 Covid cases - in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:28 pm

Bangladesh reported 18 more deaths and 16,033 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Also, the positivity rate went up to 32.40% during the same period.

Both the number of daily cases and the positivity rate reported today set the second highest record since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Bangladesh reported its highest ever 16,230 Covid cases and a 32.55% positivity rate respectively on 28 and 24 July last year.

On Monday, the single-day death toll was 15 and the case tally, 14,828. 

With today's figures, the case tally crossed the 17 lakh mark in the country.

Also, the death toll reached 28,256 to date.

Among the deaths, eight were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Meanwhile, 1,095 Covid patients recovered reporting the rate to 90.85%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year. 

  

