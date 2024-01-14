Bangladesh reports second death from Covid this year

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours till Sunday (14 January) morning.

Twenty one new cases were reported during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Earlier, the country recorded the first death from coronavirus on 11 January.

A total of 418 samples were examined over the last 24 hours, with the test positivity rate turning out to be 5.02%.

With the new numbers, the country's total number of fatalities rose to 29,479 and caseload to 2,046,599, according to the DGHS.

The DGHS advised people to wear masks as a precautionary measure as a new Covid-19 variant cases - JN.1 - has been increasing in several countries around the world.

Fourth dose of covid vaccine has been recommended for high-risk patients.

The DGHS also suggested people to undergo Covid-19 testing if they exhibit symptoms during surgery or treatment for any other medical condition.