Bangladesh reports over 200 covid deaths for 4th day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 07:00 pm

The positivity rate dropped slightly to 29.14%

Infograph: TBS
Bangladesh recorded 210 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, said the health directorate.  

With the latest fatalities, the death tally hovers above the 200-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The current month also saw 200 plus deaths for the sixth time with the highest ever 230 deaths reported on 11 July.

In the past 24 hours, the country also reported 12,383 Covid cases, driving the total caseload to 1,059,538. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 29.14% from the previous day's 29.21%.

The total positivity rate now stands at a slightly increased 14.92% as the death rate remains unchanged at 1.61%. The death toll reached 17,052 in the country.

Across the country, 627 labs tested 42,490 samples to detect infections according to the press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Infograph: TBS
Dhaka division reported the highest 69 deaths in 24 hours followed by 46 deaths in Khulna, 39 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 10 in Barishal, nine in Sylhet and eight in Mymensingh. 

Also, 8,245 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84,70% recovery rate.

Among the latest victims, 131 were men, and 79 were women. 

Meanwhile, The government on Tuesday said the ongoing movement curbs will be eased from 15 to 22 July ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

During the period, long-haul buses, trains and domestic flights will carry passengers while the shopping malls will remain open on a limited scale. Cattle markets will also be set up with the virus safety measures in place.

