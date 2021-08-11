Bangladesh reports new 237 Covid deaths, 10,420 cases

Bangladesh today reported 237 daily deaths from Covid-19 which marks the 18th day of over 200 single day deaths totalling 23,398.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases was reported 10,420 which took the case tally to 13,76,322.

The positivity rate continued its downward trend as the rate further dropped to 23.45%, down from 23.54% in the previous day.

The health officials tested 44,430 samples in 708 labs across the country.

In the preceding 24 hours, 134 men died of the virus against a female death toll of 104.

Dhaka division saw the highest 105 deaths like in previous days. Besides, 54 people died in Chattogram, 23 in Sylhet, 20 in Khulna, 11 in Mymensingh, 10 in Rajshahi, eight in Barishal and 6 died in Rangpur division.

In the last 23 hours, 13,313 Covid patients recovered from the virus.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

