Bangladesh reports months low 61 Covid-19 deaths, 1,743 cases in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 05:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports months low 61 Covid-19 deaths, 1,743 cases in a day

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 05:23 pm

As the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the country, the health officials reported 61 deaths and 1,743 infections in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am. 

The country reported 1,637 infections on 12 June and 60 casualties on 16 June. 

Also, the positivity rate droped below 10% during the 24 hours period for the first time since 3 June. 

After testing 17,750 samples in a span of 24 hours, the health officials confirmed a 9.82% positivity rate. 

The sharp decline has been seen at a time as the government is set to reopen the educational institutions from the current month.  

A day ago, the country reported 70 deaths and 3,167 cases. 

With the latest additons, the death toll reached 26,493 and the infections tally climbed to 15,12,026 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 32 died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Barishal and Rangpur, and one each died in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 3,421 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 95.63% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,148 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,345 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates