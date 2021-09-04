Bangladesh reports months low 61 Covid-19 deaths, 1,743 cases in a day

As the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the country, the health officials reported 61 deaths and 1,743 infections in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am.

The country reported 1,637 infections on 12 June and 60 casualties on 16 June.

Also, the positivity rate droped below 10% during the 24 hours period for the first time since 3 June.

After testing 17,750 samples in a span of 24 hours, the health officials confirmed a 9.82% positivity rate.

The sharp decline has been seen at a time as the government is set to reopen the educational institutions from the current month.

A day ago, the country reported 70 deaths and 3,167 cases.

With the latest additons, the death toll reached 26,493 and the infections tally climbed to 15,12,026 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 32 died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Barishal and Rangpur, and one each died in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 3,421 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 95.63% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,148 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,345 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.